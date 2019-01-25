Liberia/Egypt: Brown Attends Seminar for Technical Directors in Cairo

LFA technical director Henry Brown in Cairo for the seminar

Liberia Football Association (LFA) technical director Henry Brown is attending a three-day seminar for technical directors in Cairo, Egypt.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is holding the seminar to discuss issues related to the technical aspect of football in Africa.

The seminar, which will run from 22-24 January, seeks to establish improved communication between Caf technical department and its members' technical directors, standardizing the structure regarding technical approach and their roles and responsibilities.

One of the major discussions is women's football where technical directors were given questionnaires on the status of the game.

The seminar will also review the contents of various Caf coaching licenses (Pro Diploma, A, B & C) to align it with other confederations in order to obtain a common agreement.

Caf deputy secretary-general Anthony Baffoe stressed the need to give more support to women's football in order to take it to another level.

"We want to go to another level as we are looking for quality, whilst looking to strengthen other positions like women's football. This is a new era and there's a wind blowing to develop women's football.

"The future starts with you (the participants) at this seminar. We are partnering with AFC (Asian Football Confederation), with the aim of getting closer to the level of Europem" Baffoe said.

About 52 technical directors are attending the brainstorming session.

