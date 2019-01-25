Liberia: Ymca Launches Community Dialogue for Conflict Mitigation and Reconciliation Program

Participants posed for photo after the launch of the event.

The Young Men's Christian Association of Liberia (YMCA) in partnership with ZOA, an international non-governmental organization on Thursday, January 24, launched a new peacebuilding project known as the Community Dialogue for Conflict Mitigation and Reconciliation Program (CDRP).

The program, which is a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project, will address potential violent behavior, reconcile differences and promote greater understanding and mutual trust in communities, with interventions in Bong (Gbarnga and Totota), Bomi (Tubmanburg), Grand Gedeh (Zwedru), Lofa (Foya), Montserrado (Somalia Drive and Todee) and Nimba (Sanniquellie).

Pastor Gabriel Briamah, 2nd Vice President for Programs at the YMCA, who launched the program, called on young people in the country to make use of the initiative, which will serve as a conflict resolution among them.

He said the project is a 36-month initiative that facilitated a process wherein community members and key stakeholders will address the underlying causes of conflict and trust, regain dignity and enable trust.

Mr. Briamah said the new program will help improve the capacity of communities to create an enabling environment that enhances community engagement where people are able to reconnect with one another and to build trust.

CDRP, according to him, will also increase community cohesion through the conduct of community leaders' forum and high school peace clubs that would build the social bond and increase access to information for community members.

He used the occasion to thank USAID for their support and promised that the YMCA will ensure that the fund is implemented through the CDRP.

The program was attended by representatives from various youth groups and staffs of the YMCA.

