Liberia: Save the Children Urges Govt to Increase Health Budget

Save the Children Liberia

Launches new project

Save the Children Liberia, an international non-governmental organization (NGO), on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, launched a new project under the banner, "Saving Children's lives in Vulnerable Communities."

The project, according to the entity's Lead Coordinator Jacob Tengbeh, seeks to collaborate with civil society organizations (CSOs) working in the health sector, to advocate for increase funding in the national budget that will improve access to healthcare for all Liberians.

Tengbeh informed the Daily Observer that an increase in the health budget will allow the sector to meet Universal Health Coverage, something he said will address health-related problems affecting Liberian children.

Mr. Tengbeh said that Save the Children is working through some representatives of CSOs, to peacefully engage lawmakers that are members of the health committee of the legislature in order to increase the health budget during the next fiscal year.

He assured stakeholders that the lawmakers' engagement on health committee will not be politicized. Rather, it will be done to save those afflicted by diseases in time.

"We want increase health budget during the next fiscal year, to specifically reflect on maternal and child health," Tengbeh said.

The launch of the project brought together representatives of several other civil society organizations, officials of Save the Children Liberia office and journalists from several other media institutions.

Share this:

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)