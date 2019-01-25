25 January 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Naptanol to Celebrate 3rd Anniversary With Handball Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omari Jackson

Terry S. Morgan, National Sports Director of NAPTANOL

To celebrate its third anniversary on March 4, the National PTA Network of Liberia (NAPTANOL) will host a handball tournament in Kakata, Margibi County.

According to NAPTANOL's sports director, Terry S. Morgan, 10 schools will participate in the handball tournament.

He said the teams are Booker Washington Institute (BWI), George V. Gibson, E.J. Yancy Public School, Kakata S.D.A. and Lango Lippaye. Others are St. Augustine Episcopal, Gibi Public School, John P. Marshall Public School, Peter Town Public School, and Women & Children Academy.

Morgan said there will be a town hall meeting with educational stakeholders of Margibi County on Jan. 25, 2019 on the campus of BWI.

"During the meeting, the ten schools' PE teachers will also be in a sports meeting under my authority," Morgan said.

He said the meeting would be a follow-up of the training of handball players for the ten schools for PE Teachers and 25 players.

"Discussion will also be held on the sports program within the ten schools and it will be climaxed by drawing the fixture for the tournament," he said.

Share this:

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liberia

Pres. Weah Reaffirms Support to Free Speech, Media Freedom

President Weah making speaking at the Thanksgiving service for the celebration of his administration's first year in… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.