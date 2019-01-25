Liberia: Leymah Gbowee Wants Empowerment

Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee has stressed the need for concerted effort towards the empowerment of vulnerable people in the Liberian Society.

Madam Gbowee said such effort must involve a close collaboration amongst charitable foundations as well as public and private institutions working to improve the conditions of vulnerable people, especially women and children in the country.

Madam Gbowee noted that this will enable these institutions to effectively align and foster their activities in helping the needy.

She spoke recently in Suakoko, Bong County, when she served as chief launcher of the Franklin Kpakolokoyah Alternative Initiative Education Empowerment (FKAIEE).

She pledged the Gbowee Peace Foundation's support to closely work with the Franklin Kpakolokoyah Alternative Initiative Education Empowerment in providing educational opportunities for various school-going kids.

Madam Gbowee, who pledged LS$1,000,000 to the foundation, lauded the Chief Executive Officer of the organization for establishing the foundation and encouraged residents of Suakoko District to take ownership of the initiative.

"I think several women and girls can also obtain education through FKAIEE and we all can as well work to expand the work of this organization to increase educational opportunities for women and girls," Madam Gbowee said.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of FKAIEE Franklin Kpakolokoyah Locula said the foundation was established in 2009 with the aim of helping the less fortunate and other underprivileged people in the country.

Mr. Locula revealed the foundation initially provided scholarships for over 100 students at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) and led a series of sensitization awareness initiatives during the deadly Ebola outbreak in 2014.

He said FKAIEE will continue to assist the underprivileged in acquiring technical education and training.

"Besides, our grade school students we will continue to provide support to students in practical training, mentorship and internship for women, girls and boys in the areas of vocational and technical education," he noted.

Mr. Locula stated that his organization is committed to the transformation of vulnerable and underprivileged youths in order to enable them contribute to the peace and reconciliation processes of the country.

He thanked his supporters including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Representative Edward Karfiah, Madam Leymah Gbowee and Ambassador Kimmie Weeks and asked others to contribute to the foundation's work.