Nigeria: APC Nullifies Expulsion of Imo Governorship Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the purported expulsion of its Imo State governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, from the party is null and void.

This was revealed in a statement by the party's national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday night.

The party said only the caretaker committee it set up in the state is recognised and can take such a decision.

"Mr. Nlemigbo remains the only recognised Imo State Chairman and any decision which do not emanate from this recognised Caretaker Committee as regards the affairs of the APC in Imo State is null and void."

The dissolved executive of the party led by Daniel Nwafor, had on Thursday announced the expulsion of Mr Uzodinma for 'anti-party activities'.

The executive was earlier dissolved by the party headquarters on the grounds that it could not be trusted to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

This was because of their involvement in several alleged anti-party activities.

They were seen to be loyal to the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, who has been having running battles with the national leadership of the party over his failed attempt to prop us his son-in-law as party's governorship candidate.

The party therefore set up a caretaker committee led by Marcelinus Nlemigbo to run the affairs of the party in the state.

Mr Okorocha has since been suspended by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the party also pointed out it would not tolerate indiscipline from any member of the party under any guise.

The APC, noting the NWC is paying keen attention to events as they unfold in Imo State, said the party would always take appropriate measures to protect its interests.