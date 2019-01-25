Nigeria: Church Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a security guard attached to a church in the state, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Musa Kimo, who disclosed this to journalists in Uyo on Friday, said the suspect, Joseph Effiong, 29, who works as a security guard at Royal City Central Chapel Church, Uyo, lured the victim, Mfoniso Okon, to an uncompleted building and defiled her.

The incident, Mr Kimo said, took place on January 13.

The police paraded Mr Effiong before reporters.

Other Suspects Arrested

The police also paraded one Joseph Sunday Essien of Ifa Ikot Obong who was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old step-daughter, Patience Edem.

Another suspected paedophile, Edet Inyang Edem, was also paraded before reporters. He is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, Mfon Okon, and thereafter abandoned her at a market in Uyo.

The police commissioner said the arrest of the suspects was parts of the successes of the police in the state.

He said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

"On assumption of duty two months ago, I assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State of their safety, peace, and security. I also warned criminal elements to desist from criminality or leave the State because the command under my watch will have zero tolerance for criminality," the police commissioner said.

"Today, Akwa Ibom State still remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. This we have achieved via broadening our intelligence gathering mechanisms, increased visibility policing, enhancing community-based policing approach and massive deployment of personnel on a need basis, and working in synergy with sister security agencies and the state government."