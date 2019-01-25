25 January 2019

Tanzania: Maths Pass Rate Improves

By Habel Chidawali

Dar es Salaam — While the government brags about the 2018 national form four examinations performance, mathematics is still a major challenge.

The Form IV examination results, which were announced yesterday, showed that mathematics was among the subjects that were poorly performed.

It performance rate stood at a paltry 20 per cent compared to Kiswahili whose rate was 89.32 per cent.

Despite continuing lagging behind, the performance of mathematics improved by 0.81 when compared with that of 2017. "Examination results are steadily improving, but statistics show that Physics, Basic Mathematics, Commerce and Book-keeping are the subjects, which are still trailing," said the Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde.

