Tanzania: Foreign Investors Boost Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Activities

Dar es Salaam — Foreign investors made a strong return to the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday by injecting Sh1 billion through transacting Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) shares.

The DSE report has shown that foreign investors injected 95.3 per cent of the total value of shares bought on Wednesday, while their local counterparts bought only 4.7 per cent of the value of bought shares.

Foreigners also dominated sales after floating 91.1 per cent of all shares worth Sh1.02 billion, while local investors contributed by selling only 8.9 per cent of the shares.

According to the report, the TBL counter had 86,230 shares traded at a weighted average price of Sh12,400 per share in 16 deals.

Other active counters were Vodacom Tanzania with a turnover of Sh28.7 million, CRDB bank plc (Sh22.3 million), Tanga Cement company TCCL (Sh1.28 million) and Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC) with Sh20,000.