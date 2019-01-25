Tanzania: Report Reveals 31pc Increase in Maize Price, Exports Go Up

Dar es Salaam — The wholesale price for maize has increased by an average of 31 per cent in the past five months in various regions in Mainland Tanzania, a report has revealed.

Weekly reports released by the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has indicated that the wholesale price for a 100 kilo bag of maize has increased to an average of Sh53,746.76 and Sh56,857.14 on January 21,2019 compared to Sh41,023.81 and Sh45,285.71 recorded in July 19, 2018.

Nearly all 21 regions in Mainland Tanzania listed in the report have experienced a price increase, save for that of Dodoma.

Sumbawanga District in Rukwa has experienced the highest price increase of at least 40 per cent to Sh45,000 and Sh50,000 from Sh24,000n and Sh30,000 in the period under review.

Dodoma residents are paying less to get maize as a 100 kilo bag was sold between Sh44,000 and Sh45,000 on January 21, 2019 lower than Sh50,000 and Sh54,000 on July 19, 2018.

Meanwhile, a price increase was recorded in Mwanza where residents paid Sh65,000 to buy 100 kilos of maize, while Songea and Iringa urban residents are currently paying the lowest price of Sh35,000 in buying 100 kilo bag of maize.

Tandika market chairman Mohamed Mwekya said supply of maize in his market has started to decrease since Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made a statement allowing maize farmers to find an external market for their produce.

On November 8, 2018 Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa addressed Parliament whereby he said maize farmers were allowed to search for external markets for their commodity.

Majaliwa noted that, "Maize farmers are allowed to find external markets only after getting legal permits from relevant authorities.