Tanzania: Necta Invalidates Results of 252 Form Iv Students Over Cheating

Dodoma — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has nullified Four national examinations results of 252 students across the country, including 57 students of Tumaini Lutheran Seminary over cheating.

Releasing the 2018 Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (CSEE) results yesterday, Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde, said students at Tumaini Lutheran Seminary colluded with teachers and security officers in the cheating.

He said a wall was broken, Form Two students were used to collect and submit examination papers to the teachers stationed in a special room where they solved all exams and smuggled the sheets back into the examination rooms under the protection of security officers.

"We have directed that stern measures should be taken against all people involved in the scam including the security officers," he said.

He said 180 students out of 252 whose results have been nullified are school candidates, 71 others are independent candidates and that one candidate was under the Qualifying Test (QT) category.

According to him, examination results of 381 candidates have been withheld pending investigation into the cheating allegations.

They include results of 228 candidates from St Mathew's School and 153 others belonged to St Marks Secondary school.

Dr Msonde said examination results of 37 candidates are withheld after failing to complete their examinations due to health problems, disclosing that 136 others could not sit even a single subject.

He said due to their challenges, all candidates will have another opportunity of sitting for the O-Level examinations this year.