26 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eight People Die in Mpumalanga Taxi-Truck Crash

Eight people have died after a taxi collided with a truck on the D2296 Road between KaNyamazane and Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

Mpumalanga Department of Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said that the truck was leaving a dumping site near Thekwane when the taxi crashed into the truck.

The taxi was travelling from KaNyamazane towards Mbombela.

He added that seven people travelling in the taxi including the driver were certified dead on scene.

Ten people were also seriously injured and were rushed to various hospitals in Mbombela for further medical care.

