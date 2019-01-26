Uganda: Any Lessons From AU's Wrong Footing On the DR Congo Polls?

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Felix Tshisekedi speaks after being sworn in as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

opinion

The news is that Mr Yoweri Museveni had until Thursday not congratulated President-elect Felix Tshisekedi. Mbu he didn't want to rub the ego of one of the regional leaders the wrong way. Of the six East African Community leaders, Museveni, Kagame and Salva Kiir hadn't sent any known public messages of felicitations to the DR Congo's president.

Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi sent messages of congratulations immediately after the Constitutional Court confirmed the electoral victory of Tshisekedi. And because we assume Mr Museveni was already on Tshisekedi's side, that leaves Paul Kagame and Salva Kiir as EAC leaders who hadn't sent messages. And since we assume that Salva Kiir would be on Museveni's side, that means... ; please do the matrix.

We may accuse Kabila of many things, but the single act of not amending the Constitution to satisfy his greed for power has earned him the favour of history and may lionise him as a statesman. This one act could be developed into the premise on which to build a legacy for himself and the DR Congo.

We recognise African Union's (failed?) attempt 'to defuse' the crisis caused the electoral victory of Tshisekedi. But in Kiburara, we understand that as AU's (or more precisely Mr AU's) failure to read the times with a dispassionate interest associated with professional intelligence.

The DRC population was more interested in the departure of Kabila than the identity of the next president. That's how bad things were. And in spite of the poor management of the electoral process, the population had a candidate with a well known name in the national civics of the country.

With majority seats in Parliament and the military establishment on his side, there was no way Kabila's influence would be gestured away (inside or outside the country). And according to the buzz in the international intelligence traffic, president Kabila had to be assisted to leave power honourably.

Unfortunately for the AU, there seems to have been limited consultations on 'their mission to defuse the crisis caused by the DRC elections. Dear reader, this is what I picked from social media: 'UN Secretary General now says the Addis decision was not reached by AU, but a 'group of leaders invited by the AU chairman'. I can add, this was in direct conspiracy with the imperialists who want to impose their puppet onto Congo presidency. But they will fail miserably.'

In Kinshasa, the joke is: 'bapesi ye liteya' (they taught him a lesson). The Bana Kin (Kinshasans) expect us to know who was taught a lesson; I can only guess Mr AU.

Now, I am not part of the international intelligence human resource architecture. I am a simple Kiburara resident who likes betting on political situations. And I can bet that before the end of two presidential terms, Tshisekedi (the State) and Kabila may have disagreed to a level warranting a justified AU intervention. And the AU intervention will be about protecting Kabila from prosecution.

***********

The liteya (lesson) for Ugandans is that we may have to put up with Mr Museveni even when he has left power (or power has left him). This scenario offers a smooth transition complete with a weak president who would be reluctant to act as if he is bigger than the constitution.

By the time the weak president completes his two terms, he would not be strong enough to even fathom rigging elections. My verdict on DR Congo: 'the bright is future'.

Next is Burundi. The man is unlikely to change the constitution and will hand over power to the next president. Good precedence from DRC.