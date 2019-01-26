Nigeria: Crash - Drunk Driver Kills Four Worshippers in Ogun

A drunk driver on Friday night crushed four Muslim worshippers to death along the Moshood Abiola way in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The four occupants of the car also sustained injuries in the crash.

A witness said the drink-driver, who was in the company of three other occupants including one female, lost control of the vehicle he was driving before he ploughed into the victims.

The Head of Operations Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Abeokuta Division, Olaleye Babajide, confirmed the incident.

He said the accident occurred at about 10.30 pm on that day.

He said "the car swooped off the road, uprooted an electric pole and thereafter crushed the worshippers standing in front of the Rahamot Lahill Quareeb mosque located beside the road, killing them on the spot".

The official said the deceased were relaxing in front of the mosque in preparation for a vigil before tragedy struck.

"The impact of the crash forced the authorities of the State Traffic officials to axe the car into pieces before the four occupants of the car could be removed from the wreckage," he said.

Mr Babajide said the occupants of the car including the driver were drunk.

"Overspeeding on the part of the driver was responsible for the crash. A number of alcoholic drinks, including tramadol were seen in the car," he said.

He said the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre(FMC), Abeokuta.

He also said two of the occupants of the car were arrested while attempting to run away from the scene of the accident.