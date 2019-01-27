27 January 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four Dead, Homes Burned in Darfur Militia Violence

El Geneina / Tawila — Two people were killed, 47 houses were burned, and 180 head of cattle were stolen in an attack by militiamen on a village in West Darfur on Wednesday. In Tawila in North Darfur, gunmen shot and killed two men in separate incidents on Thursday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that gunmen dressed in military uniforms driving a Land Cruiser raided Kura village in Jebel Moon on Wednesday morning. When the residents confronted them, the attackers opened fire, killing two villagers instantly.

The gunmen then torched 47 houses, and left with 180 cattle.

Tawila

On Thursday, three armed men in army uniforms killed Adam Ibrahim on his farm near Karu village west of Fanga in Tawila locality, apparently without a reason, according to witnesses.

Yahya Eisa was shot dead by unknown gunmen while he was collecting firewood in the area of Katur.

