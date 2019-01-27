Sudan Uprising Rolls On - More Mass Protests Planned for This Week

Sudan — The demonstrations, demanding the immediate and unconditional step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from power continued on Friday. More are planned for the rest of this week.

After Friday prayer, a demonstration took place from the home of student Abdelazim Babikir in Nyala in South Darfur, who was shot dead by the security forces in Thursday's march in Omdurman.

The demonstration went to the governor's house to hand over a memorandum demanding the retribution from the killers of the martyr and the overthrow of Al Bashir and his regime from power.

According to eyewitnesses, the security forces shot with airguns and used batons to beat the demonstrators and arrested a number of them.

After Friday prayer, demonstrations broke out from El Ansar Mosque of Wad Nubawi in Omdurman that was preached by Imam El Sadig El Mahdi in which he said condolence to the martyrs of the intifada with participation of hundreds who chanted slogans like "Just fall, that's all", "Peaceful, peaceful against the thieves", "Freedom, peace, justice" and "Punishment for the murderers of the demonstrators".

According to eyewitnesses, the security forces intervened and dispersed the demonstrators by intensive firing of tear gas, which turned the demonstrations back and forth inside the neighbourhood.

In Khartoum, people demonstrated on the Airport Road, and the districts of Jabra, El Sahafa and El Maamoura where the demonstrators set fire to the tires of vehicles in a number of main roads.

New actions this week

In the context of the road to a political strike, civil disobedience, the escalation and inclusiveness of the mass uprising for the eradication of the regime of corruption and tyranny, the allied forces of Freedom and Change announced new actions to continue to demand the departure of the regime this week.

In a statement they called on the Sudanese people to massively demonstrate on Saturday evening, and on Sudanese living abroad to organise sit-ins in front of Sudanese embassies abroad and the UN headquarters in New York.

The opposition forces are organising new protest marches and sit-ins in the entire country next week. The demonstrations will commemorate the people killed during the demonstrations in addition to the victims of the Port Sudan massacre on January 29, 2005, when peaceful demonstrators in Port Sudan were shot by the riot police and security service, killing 21 people and wounding a large number of others. About 300 people were arrested. Khartoum had deployed additional troops for reinforcement

On Wednesday, sit-ins will be held, and on Thursday large demonstrations are planned in all in all major cities and towns in the country.