Sudan: Mourners Visit Homes of Slain Khartoum Protestors

Khartoum — Since Friday morning, mourners have been visiting the homes of Abdelazim Babikir and Mahjoub El Taj Mahjoub in El Sahafa in Khartoum to offer condolences to their relatives. They were killed by the security forces in the demonstrations of Thursday.

Witnesses said that security forces fired tear gas on the funeral preparation in front of the house of Mahjoub, medical student at El Razi College, who reportedly was tortured to death by security officers in Khartoum after his arrest during a demonstration on Thursday.

A report issued by the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee explained that at least 20 people were injured during Thursday's protests, 11 in Khartoum and nine in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, in addition to the security forces vehicles' trampling a number of people visiting the funeral pavilion of Mahjoub in El Sahafa, resulting in serious injuries still being counted.