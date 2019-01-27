Zimbabwe: Killer T, Jah Prayzah Stage Memorial Tuku Perfomances

ZIMBABWEAN dancehall artist, Killer T and Jah Prayzah on Saturday gave fans a memorable show with the former belting out his latest track "Mumureverere" at the late icon, Oliver Mtukudzi's send-off concert.

The concert, which was attended by thousands of the musician's fans and performing artists, was held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

It was organised by Zimbabwean promoters as a tribute to the music icon who was also declared a national hero by government.

Killer T penned "Mumureverere" as a tribute song to Mtukudzi, an internationally acclaimed artist who died aged 66 after a music career covering four decades.

The duo's performance put fans who had filled up the venue by midday into a frenzy.

The emotional single produced by Dj Oskid asks for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the icon's death.

"Tiri kuchema mudhara Tuku matisiya, vana vanochema amai Maria honai mwana wenyu uyu kana azofa mumureverere," he sang.

The song goes on to beg Tuku's late son, Sam to welcome his father in heaven.

A successful musician in his own right, Sam died aged 20 in a car crash in March 2010.

Veteran Afro Jazz artist, Bob 'Headmaster' Nyabinde, Sabastian Magacha, Alick Macheso, Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere, Seh Calaz, Souljah Love, Greatman Gwaze, Freeman, Jah Signal are among artists who attended the show.

Socialites Pokello Nare, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure, comedians Comic Pastor and Mai Titi also came to bid farewell to their late multi award winning mentor.