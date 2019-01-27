27 January 2019

Cameroon: Famale Indomitable Lions - Alain Djeumfa in Command

He was appointed on saturday, 26 January 2019 by the new FECAFOOT boss.

The Cameroon national female football team now has a new coach. He is Alain Djeumfa who replaces Joseph Ndoko.

The former trainer of New Star, Aigle of Dschang and the national military selection will be seconded by Bechem Peter Tanyi who also replaces Clément Assimba as goalkeeper trainer.

It should be noted that these changes come just a few months to the 2019 FIFA famale world cup in France. While other teams are said to have started preparations the famale Lions of Cameroon are still insearch of warm-up partners.

