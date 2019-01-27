27 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mozambican Officials Picked for Gor, Zamalek Clash

By Vincent Opiyo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Mozambican referees to handle the Confederation Cup group "D" match pitting Gor Mahia and Egyptian giants Zamalek next Sunday in Nairobi.

Celso Armindo Alvacao will be the centre referee assisted by compatriots Arsenio Chadreque and Zacarias Horacio Baloi, who will serve as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Mamoun Bushara Nasir from Sudan will be the match commissioner, while Madagascan Helly Zafinimanga the General Coordinator.

The match kicks off at 4pm at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor will thereafter visit Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see the 17-time SportPesa Premier League champions welcome Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African county to play the side on March 3.

They will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, whose draw is slated for March 20.

