Africa: Reports - AFCON Kick Off Date Changed

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has changed the kick off date of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for Egypt.

The 24-team tourney, which was initially scheduled for June 14 to July 13, has now been moved to June 21 with the final set for July 19 in Egypt.

The draw is slated for April 12 in Cairo.

Harambee Stars will join 23 other nations at the 32nd edition of this continental showpiece after breaking a 15-year jinx to qualify.

Kenya currently tops Group "F" on seven points, one ahead of closest-challengers Ghana, whom they face in the final round on March 22 in Accra.

However, 14 nations have already booked their slot.

Apart from Kenya, Ghana, noisy neighbours Uganda, Madagascar, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Mali, Guinea, Algeria, Mauritania, Ivory Coast and hosts Egypt.