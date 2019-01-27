South Africa: Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave in Randfontein, Husband Arrested

A 42-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of killing his wife, who was found buried in a shallow grave near their home in Randfontein, Johannesburg. He was arrested on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya told News24 on Sunday that the woman was found wrapped in a sheet, and the cause of her death is not yet known. She was buried on the couple's plot, near the house where she lived with her husband.

Sibiya said the police suspect that she could have been dead for up to two weeks, as her neighbours said they last saw her a fortnight ago.

City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Michael Sun, said the arrest was a joint effort between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and SAPS K9 units, and other SAPS units.

Just received report that a man allegedly killed his wife & buried her in a shallow grave on his Randfontein plot was arrested in a joint effort by #JMPDK9, NCI, SAPS Flying Sqd & SAPS K9 JHB. The body was found & exhumed, suspect detained at Randfontein SAPS. pic.twitter.com/RNRrGK02yX-- Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) January 26, 2019

According to Sibiya, police found the body during the course of an investigation into the husband's alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm. The police received information about the firearm via their intelligence networks, said Sibiya.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.

Source: News24