South Africa: Political Leaders in Final Nationwide Push to Get People to Register to Vote

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter

South Africa's electoral commission has been encouraging people to registers as voters ahead of an election later in 2019.

As the final day for voter registration dawned on Sunday, political leaders readied themselves to hit the campaign trail all over the country, including some hometown and church visits.

Far away from his Nkandla homestead, former president Jacob Zuma will be campaigning for the ANC in Gauteng's West Rand.

Msholozi was scheduled to go on a walkabout in Mohlakeng's wards 15 and 16 from 11:30 to 13:00, and in Bekkersdal's wards 31 and 32 from 14:15 to 16:00.

"The African National Congress has deployed members of its National Executive Committee and its public office bearers to all Provinces to encourage South Africans to register to vote or update their details," reads the ANC's statement with the details of Zuma's "deployment". As its former president, Zuma is an ex-officio member of the ANC's NEC.

Also in Gauteng, several ANC leaders would visit churches on Sunday morning to "encourage the youth and the older congregants to register to vote or update their details".

ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson David Makhura will visit the VGK Church in Alra Park, Nigel, from 10:00, after he had embarked on a door-to-door campaign.

VOTER REGISTRATION WEEKEND ANCGP Provincial Chairperson Cde David Makhura inspects the McKenzie Housing Development Project, Alrapak on his voter registration drive. #GrowSouthAfrica#RegisterToVoteANC#ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/2SFWaiTppb-- #GrowSouthAfrica #RegisterToVoteANC (@MYANC) January 27, 2019

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng SACP chairperson Joe Mpisi visited the Grace Bible Church in Pimville from 09:00.

The Revelations Church of God in Joubert Park, Johannesburg hosted ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and ANC Gauteng deputy provincial secretary Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko from 09:00.

ANC TG Cde Paul Mashatile, ANCGP Deputy Provincial Secretary Cde Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko together with Cde @Geoff_Makhubo the chair of Joburg Region are at the Revelation Church of God in Joubert Park to urge all to register to vote. #RegisteredToVoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wzOyOshuh9-- #GrowSouthAfrica #RegisterToVoteANC (@MYANC) January 27, 2019

The ANC also had their "deployees" on the ground in every province.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was scheduled to check that he and his parents were registered at his hometown of Dobsonville, Soweto, at the Presbyterian Church, Dobsonville, from 09:00. He would also be accompanied by DA premier candidate in Gauteng, recently resigned Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

Nayi le Walk! ??‍?The first step to take in removing this corrupt ANC government is to #RegisterToVoteDA.Our track record in the DA-led governments is there for everyone to see. We put people at the centre of everything we do. pic.twitter.com/WMzZ3iLPie-- #RegisterToVoteDA (@Our_DA) January 27, 2019

Our Leader @MmusiMaimane's entire family, mother, father, wife, and sister are all here in Presbyterian Church in Dobsonville voting station to confirm their registration statuses. If Mmusi can do it, you can do it too. #RegisterToVoteDA today. pic.twitter.com/Pf21T7kcEz-- #RegisterToVoteDA (@Our_DA) January 27, 2019

The DA's other premier candidates will also be active in their respective provinces and visiting several voting stations to check the registration progress.

EFF leader Julius Malema visited the Apostolic Faith Mission River of Life in Soshanguve from 09:00, where EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also led the congregation in song.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema at Apostolic Faith Mission River of Life https://t.co/Dol06YM4lB-- Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 27, 2019

We have found happiness in the Lord's way. Enemies have scattered. He has defeated them for usIt is nice to be in the house of the Lord ?? pic.twitter.com/vXGRb3LoF9-- Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 27, 2019

Source: News24