South Africa: Turnout At Voter Registration Stations Commended By Cogta Minister, ANC

South Africa's electoral commission has been encouraging people to registers as voters ahead of an election later in 2019.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Zweli Mkhize has commended the turnout of potential voters who went to register at the 22 935 registration stations this weekend.

Mkhize said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) reported a good turnout of potential voters.

"We are encouraged by the turnout of the citizens who came out in their numbers registering to vote and checking their addresses and we commend all those who visited registration stations as their commitment will lead to a better future for South Africa and strengthen our democracy," said Mkhize.

He added that he noted the developments in Vuwani,Limpopo during the registrations.

A Contingents of police officers were deployed in Vuwani after residents threatened to disrupt voter registration processes.

The IEC indicated that many of the 22 935 registration stations were opened and were able to afford potential voters to register and check their details on the voters roll.

Mkhize said in Vuwani, all 32 voting stations opened and were operational for the duration of the registration weekend and no incidence of intimidation or attacks were reported.

He urged all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that a lasting solution was found to address the demarcation challenges faced by Vuwani and surrounding areas.

"As government we are committed to ensuring that communities in Vuwani and surrounding areas are able to get an opportunity to have their issues addressed", said Mkhize.

The African National Congress(ANC) said it was also encouraged by the turn-out of those who went to register, adding that it was also encouraged that the vast majority of those who registered were young people.

"Our special word of appreciation goes to all South Africans for responding so overwhelmingly and positively to the national call to take the future into their own hands and to help grow South Africa," Acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

If you missed registering during the weekend, you can still register at your local IEC office during office hours until the election date is proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

