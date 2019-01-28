South Africa: Don't Despair If You Missed Voter Registration This Weekend, but Hurry

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter

South Africa's electoral commission has been encouraging people to registers as voters ahead of an election later in 2019.

Don't despair if you didn't make it to a voting station by 17:00 on Sunday, you can still check your details or register. But you will have to be quick.

Shortly after the registration period closed at 17:00 on Sunday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) shared the following on their social media accounts: "Register at your local IEC office weekdays, 8am-5pm, until proclamation of the elections. Visit www.elections.org.za/content/About-Us/Contact/ to find your nearest local IEC office. Call ahead of your visit, and remember to bring your SA ID. But hurry, proclamation is expected in February 2019."

If you are already registered but have moved since the last election, you can change your address online at https://www.elections.org.za .

Earlier on Sunday, the IEC said in a statement that almost all voting stations were reported open and operational by 11:00 on Sunday.

"In all but a handful of cases incidents which had affected registration operations yesterday morning were resolved and stations either opened during the course of the day or this morning.

"In the few areas where community protests were still preventing voting stations from opening this morning, electoral staff supported by SA Police Service personnel are liaising with community leaders to ensure stations would open as soon as possible," the statement read.

The IEC thanked community leaders, various local government representatives, traditional leaders and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring voter registration activities could continue unimpeded. The IEC also expressed its appreciation to the security agencies including the South African Police Services and various metropolitan police departments for their assistance in ensuring the safety of voters and electoral staff over the weekend.

The IEC will announce the outcomes of the weekend's registration on Tuesday.

Source: News24