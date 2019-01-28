Nigeria: FA Cup - Mikel Debuts for Middlesbrough, Success Scores for Watford

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, did not have to wait for too long before making his debut for his new club, Middlesbrough.

He was in the starting lineup for the Championship side in Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Newport County.

Mikel had a decent outing with Boro playing for a little over one hour, but his team was denied victory as Newport forced a replay with their last-minute equaliser.

Before Saturday's outing, Mikel last competitive club game was over three months ago.

Elsewhere, Leon Balogun's Brighton played out a barren draw at home against West Brom and would now have to go for a replay at the Hawthorns to see if they would progress into the Fifth Round.

At St James Park, Andre Gray and Nigeria international, Isaac Success got the goals for Watford on Saturday as they romped to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Fourth Round FA Cup tie.

The duo justified manager Javi Gracia's decision to change his entire team as they fired Watford into the FA Cup fifth round at the expense of Newcastle.

As he had done in the previous round, Gracia made 11 changes for the trip to St James' Park but saw his understudies outplay Rafael Benitez's reshuffled side, whose record of not having made it past the fourth round since 2006 remains painfully intact.

Gray's 62nd-minute strike and a late second from Success were enough to keep the Hornets in the FA Cup alongside other big names like the Manchester teams who beat Burnley and Arsenal to progress.

England - FA Cup Results

Accrington Stanley 0 - 1 Derby County

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers 2 - 1 Oldham Athletic

Manchester City 5 - 0 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Newport County

Newcastle United 0 - 2 Watford

Portsmouth 1 - 1 Queens Park Rangers

Shrewsbury Town 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Swansea City 4 - 1 Gillingham