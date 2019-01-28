Nigeria: The Social Media Game Changers

We live in a digital age in which social media is a very viable tool for dissemination of content and information. For this reason, we sat down with four of Nigeria's foremost content creators across various fields namely; Dimma Umeh (The Beauty Game Changer), Joro Olumofin (The Love Doctor), Chinedu Emmanuel (Nedu Wazobia) and Onyinye Azode (The Wandering Adventurer).

These select individuals are different in many ways but bound together under the umbrella of content creation and they are essentially what keeps social media exciting because they have amassed followership collectively in the millions and these fans are eager for them to release content.

Dimma Umeh is an influencer who went from an aspiring banker to become one of Nigeria's foremost authorities on beauty and makeup artistry.

The love doctor, Joro Olumofin is the man behind the infamous Dear Joro hashtag on social media and he is fast on his way to becoming a Nigerian Dr. Phil as he tables issues surrounding love, sex and romance on a daily basis.

Nedu Wazobia is a very familiar name in the media as he has virtually delved in every aspect of the job. He is quite spontaneous and this particular character trait is what has kept him relevant over the years.

Onyinye Azode or Onyii Bekeh as she is fondly called is a medical doctor with an affinity for lifestyle and travel content creation. She has been around the world and she is back to tell us all about her travels.

