Nigeria: #BBNaija Auditions Begin February 1

All is set for the nationwide auditions of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), which schedule to hold on February 1 and 2.

The audition will hold in Lagos at D Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, while the Port Harcourt audition will hold at Hotel Presidential. The Warri audition will hold at the Deluxe Garden Suites, while the Venetian Arena is the audition venue in Calabar.

For the Enugu leg of the audition, Oaklands Hotel and Park will serve as venue in, while Mauve 21 Event Centre is the place to be in Ibadan. Abuja residents can visit the MultiChoice Office in Maitama, and residents of Edo State and environs will have to show up at the Uyi Grand Event Centre in Benin.

According to the promoters of the realty TV show, interested Nigerians above 21 years of age, with valid International Passports are eligible to audition in any of the listed centres and cities nearest to them.

The show which follows the format of the internationally acclaimed Big brother franchise, is known to offer young Nigerian contestants a solid and credible ladder to stardom by providing a platform to showcase their abilities and actualize their dreams.