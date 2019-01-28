Nigeria: INEC Misspelt My Name, Printed Wrong Party Logo - Banky W

Nigerian musician-turned-politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for misspelling his name and printing a wrong party logo on the ballot papers.

The singer cum actor seeks to represent Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos.

Banky W, 37, is running on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party, a political party founded in 2017 by some youth associations.

The party is led by Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, a 27-year-old youth activist and entrepreneur.

Writing on his Instagram page on Saturday, Banky W, said, "We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on."

He also said his last name was wrongly written on the ballot paper. He urged the people of his constituency to take note of the correct party logo.

Banky W wrote, "It turns out that logo that will show for MDP on the Election Day ballot papers is wrong. We have tried every possible option to see if the ballot papers can be reprinted, but that is unfortunately not possible. So we move on.

"No sense crying over spilt milk. The good news is WE ARE ON THE BALLOT. You will see "Modern Democratic party" on the ballot with this new logo... so PLEASE help us repost the logo everywhere. We are also reprinting as much campaign material as we can. We will not be deterred by any obstacle.

"We will not be discouraged. We will focus on the finish line and forge ahead. No weakness. No regrets.

"My last name was also misspelled, but that's a non-issue because you won't see candidate names on Election Day... just party names, acronyms, and logos. Please remember the Modern Democratic Party."

Banky W declared his intention to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in November 2018.

The declaration event was attended by professionals, celebrities, fans and citizens.

It featured speeches by Jumoke Adenowo, founder of AD Consulting; Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre and MI Abaga, CEO of Chocolate City.

Others included Maryam Laushi, national publicity secretary of MDP and Ms Olateru-Olagbegi, founder and chairman of the party.

