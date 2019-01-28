Nigeria: 2019 UTME - JAMB Makes N1.2bn in One Week, Suspends Nine CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it made a total sum of N1.3 billion between January 18 and 24, 2019 as revenue.

The huge sum is part of the examination body's revenue generated through the ongoing registration for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other sources including sale and use of its electronic facilities.

This was as the examination body suspended nine of its more than 700 Computer-Based Test centres taking part in the ongoing registration exercise over allegations bordering on their engagement in illegal activities. The affected centres include the University of Benin ICT Computer Based Test (CBT) and DA Civic Centre, both in Benin City, Edo State; Mardakem Company Ltd., Oron, Akwa Ibom State; Bintels Global Services LTD, Aguleri, and Noble & Shuaib ICT Ltd, Alor, Anambra State, among others.

JAMB made this disclosure in Volume 1, Number 4 of its JAMBulletin- a weekly publication of the office of its Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede.

According to the examination body, during the week under review, JAMB made N42,457,657 from the use of its electronic facilities; N1,212,800,000 from UTME registration, N13,378,604 as service charges by the CBT centres and N52,657,00 from other sources.

It, however, noted that within the week, it recorded an expenditure of N48.3 million through its expenses on staff claims, legal services, payment for utilities, taxes, travelling, among others.

Meanwhile, the examination body said it suspended the nine CBT centres for engaging in unauthorised use of registration SIM in a manner it claimed is inimical to candidates' interest; as well as charging candidates higher than the authorised fee and for engaging in mobile registration.

Other centres suspended are in Plateau, Oyo, Benue and Ondo States including Global ICT Connect Ltd at the Benue State University, Makurdi; Medes ICT Centre, Idepe, Okitipupa, Ondo State; Divine Success All CBT Centre, Iseyin, Oyo State and Riyom ICT Centre, Plateau State.

JAMB said; "The Board had spelt out the cost for each service, from the cost of obtaining the e-pins as reduced by the government, to the cost of the reading texts and charges for registering candidates.

"Before commencing the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise, the Board had convened a meeting of all CBT operators in Lagos, where the guidelines on the exercise was deliberated and laid out for all to adhere to strictly. Earlier, the Board reiterated the directive of the Federal Government for the 2019 e-pins to be sold at N3,500, excluding the cost of the reading text, to ensure absolute compliance. The meeting had also resolved that the cost of registration should not exceed N700. Candidates were also to be guided properly on the assistance is required, without collecting any dime from them.

"Unfortunately, findings from the Board's monitoring exercise, revealed that some centres were charging higher than the stipulated figure directed by the Federal Government and equally agreed on at the Lagos meeting for other charges. The Board finds this very disappointing and has therefore suspended such centres caught in this unholy act from the 2019 exercise."

JAMB also added that it is currently monitoring closely activities at about 10 centres in Lagos and Plateau states, saying its management would meet on January 28, to take appropriate action on these centres.

JAMB, which commenced registration for the 2019 UTME on January 10, had registered more than 300,000 candidates within the first week.