Nigeria: Ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Road, Rail Project to Be Completed This Year - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he has instructed the Southwest governors and the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi to ensure the completion of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the rail project before the end of 2019.

The president, who spoke at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, venue of his presidential campaign rally, urged the people of Oyo state to support his re-election bid for the good of the country.

"The Lagos- Ibadan rail project and the Lagos- Ibadan expressway would be completed before the end of this year. This is why the ministers for Transportation and the minister for Works and Housing are working hard that the Lagos- Ibadan railway and the expressway are completed before the end of this year.

"The second thing is that I have told your governors in the South West that, we are going to do the rail project and the road projects, but we need your support. I thank you very much for your support for standing in the sun".

Buhari while speaking further urged the people of the zone to vote for the APC candidates in the elections so as to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Also speaking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said: "The market women, are they here, they are the owners of government. The N-Power, the food vendors, great Nigerian youths. We must not go back to the old days. On February 16th, vote for Buhari, March 2nd, vote for Penkele, Bayo Adelabu.

"All of us in Ibadan, we should show them that we are the owners of the votes."

Tinubu in his remarks urged the people of the zone to guard their PVCs, stressing that, "On the day of election, vote and don't just vote and sit down. I will not mention their names, if they are interested in politics let them go and prostrate. You will not be put ashamed. Your PVCs will not be lost. You will vote on that day and you will vote for our party".

In attendance at the rally were: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu.

Others were: the state APC Chairman, Chief Akin Oke; Festus Keyamo; Abike Dabiri, Chief Olusola Oke, Senator Teslim Folarin; Chief Adeniyi Akintola and Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macauley from Amuwo Odofin constituency, Lagos.