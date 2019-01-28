26 January 2019

Nigerian-Born Striker Bags Endorsement With English Premier League Club

English Premier League club West Ham are mulling over a move for talented Nigerian striker Ayomide Faniyan.

The 2000 born player has been training with The Hammers for more than eight weeks with a view to a transfer in the coming weeks.

Despite the transfer window closing for business on January 31, West Ham can still sign the striker as he has been a free agent since September 2018 after mutually terminating his contract with Reading.

It is believed that West Ham higher-ups are undecided over whether to offer Faniyan a contract because they feel he'll be blocking the pathway of another promising youngster Amadou Diallo, an exciting 15-year-old forward who has been tipped for big things.

Diallo, who is an U16 schoolboy, has appeared in three games for West Ham's U23 squad in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring two goals and also features for the U16s.

Daniel Jinadu, Ajibola Alese, Joshua Okocha ,Olatunji Akinola and Dapo Afolayan are some of the players of Nigerian descent on the books of West Ham.

