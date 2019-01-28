South Africa: Massive Fire Erupts On Lower Slopes of Lion's Head

Photo: EyeWitness News/YouTube

Fires stretching along the slopes of Lion's Head, Signal Hill and into Sea Point in Cape Town were fanned by strong winds on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews and emergency services are tackling a fire that has broken out up Lion's Head lower slope near Quarry Hill road in Cape Town.

Cape Town Fire spokesperson Theo Layne said four fire engines and two helicopters that will be water-bombing were on the scene.

"We have approximately 20 firefighters assisted by Table Mountain National Parks. We responded to the incident at about 15:45," Layne said.

Layne said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this stage.

Uh oh. Massive fire on Lions Head. pic.twitter.com/1re9vTnDvH-- Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) January 27, 2019

Big fire signal hill/lions head side pic.twitter.com/TuJOWHyQDz-- ??! (@darrynvdwalt) January 27, 2019

Helicopters arriving for a fire that seems to be on Lions Head #CapeTown @vwsfires pic.twitter.com/i8ePdM7Hns -- Sonja Delport ?? (@Edelweiss_Delp) January 27, 2019

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said firefighters were still battling a fire on Van Der Stel Pass near Grabouw.

He said there were very long fire lines and bad wind conditions were also making it difficult for the crews. Brent said there was however no threat to structures and people at this stage.

On Sunday afternoon, the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (FPA) said the area between Houwhoek to De Rust was very active and had threatened to reach the N2.

Styan said the N2 between Peregrine and Houwhoek hotel was closed due to smoke coming from the Houwhoek pass. The R321 road is also closed.

"The most intense activity is in the area between Houwhoek (the hotel and guest houses are safe and not threatened) and Cherry Clamping. Difficult conditions and majority of resources deployed here," FPA said on Facebook.

Source: News24