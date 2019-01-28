27 January 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Urge Kenyans to Remain Alert Following IED Blast in the CBD

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — The National Police Service has asked Kenyans to remain alert and be conscious of their surroundings.

This follows Saturday night's incident that saw two people get injured in a suspected IED blast at Latema-Tom Mboya junction in Nairobi.

The Service has also asked Kenyans to refrain from profiling any sections of the population or even engage in any unlawful acts that could lead to a breach of peace.

Investigations are still ongoing to assist in identifying those who may have been involved in the incident.

"We call upon Kenyans to continue reporting promptly to the police or other security agencies should they see anything of security concern for quick attention," reads a statement from the service.

According to police and witnesses, the explosives were in a luggage sealed in a box.

Those injured included the person pulling the trolley carrying the luggage and a newspaper vendor.

