Kenya: Kwaheri Ya Kuonana - Ambassador Robert F. Godec

As I prepare to depart Kenya, I have been reflecting on this magical country and its remarkable people. My wife Lori and I have loved being here for the past six years. We've met amazing, creative, and generous Kenyans and marveled at your beautiful country.

Together, we've done a lot. From the threads of mutual respect, shared values, and common goals, we have woven a rich tapestry of ties: government to government, business to business, NGO to NGO, and people to people. And our bonds are growing stronger. Just last August, President Trump welcomed President Kenyatta to the White House where we cemented our strategic partnership. In historic firsts, in 2015 President Barack Obama visited Kenya and last October First Lady Melania Trump was here. Out of the spotlight, even more is happening.

Every day, the American people, through our exceptional Embassy team, are investing in the Kenyan people and their future. We've placed reading books in the hands of every early primary school child; we provide HIV/AIDS treatment to over one million Kenyans daily so they can lead healthy lives and take care of themselves and their families; and, we are helping thousands of young people develop their skills and get better jobs. We are supporting President Kenyatta's Big Four initiative, encouraging better governance, and empowering women and people with disabilities. We are the largest international investor in devolution and are pleased to see the counties begin to bring about real change across Kenya. We are helping to reduce poaching and protect elephants and other wildlife. And, we strongly support the fight against corruption and are working with the justice sector to strengthen the rule of law.

We have built deeper commercial ties, too. We now issue five-year visas and the first direct flight between Nairobi and New York took off last October, moving us even closer. We've brought thousands of entrepreneurs to Kenya, increasing trade and investment. American companies, seeing the vibrant Kenyan entrepreneurial spirit in world-class technologies, are boosting their engagement. Just in the past few months, we've concluded nearly one billion dollars in new commercial deals that will help build prosperity in both our countries.

In tandem, we've worked to advance peace in East Africa and are committed to restoring stability in Somalia. We stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Sadly, we have also shared moments of great tragedy, including the craven terrorist attack on the Dusit hotel complex just days ago. Together, we mourn all those who were killed as we help the injured and the grieving. The United States will continue to do all it can to help Kenya defeat terrorism, including offering information, technology, and training. We will never forget the sacrifices of the brave Kenyan men and women of the defense, security, and law enforcement agencies who work tirelessly to keep us all safe.