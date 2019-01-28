Rwanda: Catholic Church a Key Partner in Unity, Development - Kagame

President Paul Kagame on Sunday joined thousands of Catholics from across the country and beyond to witness the installation of Antoine Kambanda, the new Archbishop of the Kigali Archdiocese.

Kambanda replaces Thadée Ntihinyurwa, who is retiring at the age of 76 after leading the Church since the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kambanda is Kigali's third archbishop and previously served as bishop of Kibungo Diocese for five years.

Kagame congratulated both Kambanda, who is now the head of the Catholic Church in the country, and his predecessor, Ntihinyurwa.

"The trust placed in you (Kambanda) by the Holy Father, reflects the esteem of the parishioners that you serve. We wish you the best, and will help you in any way we can to fulfill these new responsibilities," he said.

"I also thank Archbishop Ntihinyurwa for his steady leadership over more than twenty years, during a very critical period in our country's transformation," he added.

Kagame highlighted that Rwanda recognises the value of the Catholic Church's partnership with citizens, particularly in the provision of education and health services to the local population, regardless of their religious affiliation.

The installation comes nearly two years after the Head of State paid a visit to Pope Francis in Vatican.

During this visit, Kagame said, Pope Francis made a humble gesture, calling on God to forgive members of the Catholic Church, for the failure of some members of the clergy in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"This was a major milestone, which we are all called upon to improve, by working together as religious institutions and government in a positive way, based not on the past, but on the future we want," he noted.

Kagame called on the congregants to put the Pope's teaching into practice, reiterating that the Government wants the Church to be a full partner in building the nation, and the foundation of unity and reconciliation upon which it is based.

Indeed, Kambanda said, the President's visit to Vatican was yet another reflection and demonstration of the Government's efforts toward taking the existing relationship to another level.

"I, therefore, want to extend my sincere gratitude to President Kagame for his continued support and willingness to strengthen the state's relationship with the Catholic Church," he said.

The Head of State applauded the co-existence among the various churches and faiths, adding that the Government does not take it for granted.

In particular, the President commended the work of the Rwanda Inter-Faith Council, co-chaired by Archbishop Kambanda and Archbishop Laurent Mbanda, of the Anglican Church of Rwanda.

"This important initiative helps to cement national cohesion, while providing support and context to our efforts to raise the standards of faith-based organisations in our country," he said, adding that this also leaves no room for those who use religion for ill intentions.

Amahoro National Stadium was full to the brim as parishioners turned up to witness the installation of the new Archbishop.

Kagame also encouraged the Church to continue promoting peace, unity, security, all of which should be aimed towards achieving development and transformation, he added.

The Pope's special representative at the installation also announced that Archbishop Kambanda will represent the Pope in Kibungo Diocese (Apostolic administration).

Kambanda emphasised that one of his main areas of focus would be on the family unit during his time as archbishop, emphasising that family is the foundation of a child's life.

"We want to start with the family unit, because we believe the home serves as a place where a child is first instilled with Christian values, inevitably steering them in the right direction. Investing in family promotion and development is critical and is a priority," he said.

The new archbishop pledged to work with the Government towards achieving this particular target and making sure that the country raises a generation of people that will significantly contribute to its transformation.

During his tenure, Kambanda committed to building a new Cathedral in Kigali, to which Kagame pledged his support, not just in Kigali but also beyond.

Kambanda is expected to oversee about 10 dioceses spread across the country.