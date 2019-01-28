Nigeria: Fulanis Cry Out, Say Over 3.7 Million Cows Stolen in 4 Years

Sokoto — The Coalition of Fulani Association in Nigeria have alleged that no fewer than 3.7 million of their cows have so far been stolen, killed and sold to pay ransom for their loved ones in the last 4 years.

Making their position known in Sokoto after a meeting to discuss the challenges confronting Fulanis in Nigeria and the way forward, the chairman of the coalition, Honorable Aminu Tukur said, they are facing very severely unbearable scenario in Nigeria lately.

Collaborating his position, the National Chairman of Hand Allah Fulani Development Association In Nigeria, Alhaji Sale Mayaki said they were in Sokoto not on any political mission but to discuss what affects the Fulani nationality in Nigeria.

"Our agenda is not politically driven. Almost 20 years, every Fulani in Nigeria knows that they are in serious trouble. Some decades ago, none of our parents and grandparents thought of animal rearing becoming a leeway for armed robbery, kidnapping or killings.

"In the last 3 years, over 2,500 Fulani were killed. We lost over 3.7 million cattle from Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kogi we loss members, cows and are unjustly arrested.

"Though, 3641 were said to be killed in the last 3 years by Amnesty International report. We however knows that the figure could be more. Though, we appreciate their contribution.

"The question is are we not human? Nigerian Fulanis are in support of Amnesty International report. What they have reported is not about politics but the reality of our existence in the country.

"Talking about our deprivation, the Federal government gave 60bn to farmers for loss of agricultural products. But we that loss humans and livestock had no compensation of a dime from this government.

"No single Fulani benefited from the Trade Moni programme of the federal government".

The Collation of Fulani groups further noted that, they are not endorsing PMB for a re-election as erroneously done by a few individuals claiming to be speaking for the entire groups without consulting others.

"We the Coalition of Fulani groups debunked endorsing Buhari, saying those that did that in Abuja were simply opportunist that are taking advantage of our people to enrich themselves.

While stressing that, they no longer have anywhere to rear their cattle, the groups added that, cattle rustlers have stolen their animals, hence threatening the source of livelihood.

They added that these and lots more could significantly be responsible for their children now becoming kidnappers, steals, kill and go to any extend to survive because their source of existence has become threatened.

The group further demanded an unconditional Amnesty for their wards that are held hostage in diverse security agencies offices across Nigeria.

"Our children, over 3000 of them are in the custody of the federal government, let them release them to us and we investigate them, give them the needed punishment because we would not accept them rubbishing our cherished integrity".

The group in a communique noted that the purported endorsement of PMB was not the collective decision of all of them hence they reject the motive in its entirety.

"If you say, you are for PMB or Atiku, we are going to have full blown hatred from across the country. Let's learn how to emulate other regions, they have their members in all the political parties.

"Nigeria is not safe at all. Only 5 persons cannot sit in Abuja and decide on our behalf. We are over 10 million and such decision of endorsing Buhari cannot be taken without due consultations.

We reject in totality, the purported endorsement of PMB by a section of Miyetti Allah. I Alhaji Mafindi Umar Danburan have dropped my position as the North East Regional Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in protest of the said endorsement which was done without the consent of our patrons, advisers and other concerned leaders.

"The Sultan which is our grand patron, the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Zazzau, the Emir of Gwandu, as well as the Lamido Adamawa are not all aware of the said endorsement"

Reacting, a representative from each of the 6 Geo-political region said they rather endorsed Atiku than PMB.