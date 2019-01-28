Nigeria: Falz Makes a Statement With 'Moral Instructions' Album

Indeed A leopard has no hiding place. Could this speak about the rapper Falz the Bahd Guy? The rapper cum entertainer whose career is on the upward swing, on Tuesday, January 14, 2018 unleased his third album tilted 'Moral Instructions'. The album with nine tracks is not your usual love-themed song but an outburst voicing out everything bad and ugly about the Nigerian society.

Call it a Revolutionary work and you may not be far from the truth as three of the songs in Moral Instructions are covers of the late Fela Kuti's song. They are Follow Follow, Amen and E No Finish. The rapper had an Class-setting album listening party at the Landmark Towers, Victoria Island on Monday night and it was a great moment attracting artistes and friends like Adekunle Gold, AjeButter 22, DJ Lambo and Sound Sultan to name a few. Falz was also accompsnied by his parent, Mr & Mrs Femi Falana, both SANs.

Speaking on the motive for the album, Falz (Folarin Falana) who disclosed that he had planned an E.P of the album since 2017 while chatting with his producer Sessbeats and the latter hearing the lyrics of the songs to make the E.P advised that it comes out as an album. "Moral Instructions is aimed at taking us back to the morals we have lost as a nation and issues that are germane to our hearts like the wanton killings, insecurity, indifference to the abject poverty of the neighbour next to you and total psyche of the country and hypocrisy. In the songs we learn and unlearn some things. As a country we have lost the plot. This album is to re-educate the people and re-orientate us on some things that have been there since Fela talked about it and it is still here with us," says Falz.

Interestingly, all the songs which include Johnny, Hypocrites Ft Demmie Vee, Brother's Keeper, Paper and After All Said and Done including Talk which video was released last weekend, had the art poster designed by the legendary, Lemi Ghariokwu. Lemi designed 27 album posters for Fela. Baring his mind at the listening party, Mr Ghariokwu charging the younger generation on the lyrical content of the day said, "The Nigerian youth must wake up. If we know better, we should do better. I studied metaphysics with Fela and I am a spiritual person not religion. This album and its conveyor, I had waited for this for 15 years having studied the trends in music. I knew someone had to change the narrative and meeting Falz when he came to my office last year, my spirit said this is the man.

"The gods of Africa have prepared him for this. We need to voice out the oppression in the land beyond the songs, my bumbum, 30 billion naira for my girl friend and what have you".

Moral Instructions is an album that will change the status quo. An anti-establishment themed songs like Fela. It is as if he reincarnated in Falz

and his songs. Largely produced by Sessbeats and Chillz, the album has the trappings of a hit. Watch out!