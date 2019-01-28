Nigeria: Zamfara - We're Going to Appeal Both Judgements - G8

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, G8 have insisted that they will appeal Friday's double judgement on the party primaries that was meant to produce a gubernatorial candidate ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

It may be recalled that penultimate Friday, while a state High Court in Zamfara had affirmed that primaries were conducted by the Yari-led APC faction in the state, a Federal High Court in Abuja also held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted within its powers by refusing to accept list of candidates for the next general elections from a faction of the APC in Zamfara state.

However, speaking to journalists in Abuja on behalf of the group, one of the aspirants and member, representing Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji federal constituency Zamfara state, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji said the coalition were totally against what the state Governor, Alh Abdulazzez Yari was doing in the state and to the party.

Hon. Jaji who is also the Chairman, House Committee on National Intelligence and Security, added these sorts of divergent judgment was responsible, in part, for the current move to sanitize the judiciary.

Jaji also dispelled the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari may suffer defeat if APC does not field a candidate in Zamfara, saying the President will win with a very wide margin because of the electorates love for him.

"Our stand here is that we are going to appeal the two judgements. The one in Zamfara and the other from the Federal High Court here in Abuja. We have met with our lawyers and they advised us to go for a consolidated appeal. We want two which is the Federal High Court and the court in Zamfara so that a judge will be assigned to hear our case.

"I Know that our teaming supporters are worried because some persons want to truncate democracy in Zamfara state but that is not going to happen as we have many other options. But I will assure you that we are not going to support what is going on in Zamfara state and we are also not going to support what the governor and his cohorts are doing as well."