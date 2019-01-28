Kenya/Tanzania: Pienaar Full of Praise for Bandari Prodigy Hassan

Everton legend Steven Pienaar has tipped Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan for a professional career abroad in the near future.

The 36-year old also showered praise on Hassan, referring to the exciting youngster as 'quite a good player'.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport here in Dar, the retired South African footballer also spoke highly of the quality of talents on display at the third edition of the SportPesa Cup, while also singling out Tanzania bigwigs Simba SC for praise.

"Obviously the two (semi-final) games that I have watched, Simba I have said they play the best football unfortunately they were knocked out," explained Pienaar, who spent his best years at Goodison Park.

Adding: "and yeah, it is quite hard (to name a standout player) but that player from Bandari... the no.7, he was quite a good player."

Now 22, Hassan is rated both as one of the most skilful players in the SportPesa Premier League, and also the country's top prospects.

Born and bred around the Sparki area in Mombasa, the Uweza academy graduate has already been summoned for national team duty on two separate occasions.

He was instrumental against Simba in the semis of this eight-team tournament, assisting both of his team's goals by William Wadri and Wilberforce Lugogo in the 2-1 triumph.

Alongside opposition leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja and other dignitaries, Pienaar - who enjoyed an eight year stint in the English Premier League - is one of the chief guests of the SportPesa Cup ahead of Sunday's final pitting Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks.

The winning team at this tournament is set to compete in a historic match against Everton.

During his stay in Dar, the former Bafana Bafana star has been involved in several programs namely distribution of sporting gear to disadvantaged teams through the Kits for Africa initiative, and training the U17- Tanzania national team which is preparing to host and compete at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

"As an African myself I know what the kids are going through, some of them play in conditions that are not great and for them to get equipment to look like a team is great, it gives them motivation to work harder and look like a unit."

Piennar also urged aspiring Kenyan footballers to work hard, maintain discipline and 'listen to what people say' to stand a chance of playing at the top level.

He also opened the lid on how a niggling injury led him to consider quitting football aged 21, whilst also revealing for the first time of his intention to venture into coaching.

"It (my retirement) has been good so far, taking a lot of time out to spend with my family after 19-years being just at work, hopefully I will start picking up and doing my coaching badges."

Pienaar, who expressed his wish to visit Kenya in the near future, has backed Harambee Stars to put up a good show at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by suggesting the biannual tournament set for Egypt in June could be dominated by underdogs.