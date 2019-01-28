South Africa: Cape Town Fire Under Control

Photo: EyeWitness News/YouTube

Fires stretching along the slopes of Lion's Head, Signal Hill and into Sea Point in Cape Town were fanned by strong winds on Sunday afternoon.

The fire that burned on Lion's Head on Sunday appears to be under control on Monday morning.

Teams from the City of Cape Town worked to beat the blaze, which raged overnight.

"We've still got fire trucks on the scene," Richard Coleman, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson told News24.

"We've still got Signal Hill road closed," he said, adding that it wasn't making an impact on traffic flows.

Firefighters are nevertheless on high alert because of the high fire danger, CapeTalk reported.

The radio station reported that light overnight winds gave firefighters the upper hand in battling the blaze, but officials were closely monitoring the situation.

Officials are still evaluating the area on the lower slopes of Lion's Head near Quarry Hill, which caused some residents to spontaneously evacuate.

Other fires around Cape Town also appear to be under control.

In Grabouw, officials reopened the N2 at 21:10 on Sunday to traffic following a blaze.

Overstrand municipality recently budgeted R9m in initial funds for a massive fires that devastated Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay and Hangklip and Rooi Els.

Wind in Cape Town is predicted to be fresh to strong at 35km/h on Monday, Windy.com data showed.The South African Weather Service predicted a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday and a top wind speed of 28km/h.The SAWS issued a warning for fire conditions in Cape Town, western parts of the Western Cape, the Northern Cape province and western parts of the Free State.

Source: News24