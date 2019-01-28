Nigeria: CUPP Warns of Plot to Change National Assembly Leadership Tomorrow

Abuja — A Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have raised the alarm about plot to distabilise the leadership of the National Assembly tomorrow.

Briefing journalists about the alleged plot yesterday in Abuja, CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has released funds for the plan.

He disclosed that the plot would result in the emergence of the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan, as Senate President, while Femi Gbajabiamila would become the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a related development, the PDP has alerted of moves by the presidency to bribe Senators of the APC extraction to protect President Muhammadu Buhari from imminent parliamentary sanctions for constitutional breaches and gross misconduct.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He claimed that intelligence available to it showed that the lawmakers were summoned for a meeting where the decision was taken.

The PDP claimed that it has been informed of how money has been moved from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to bribe the APC senators.

The statement added that each APC senator has been offered huge sums of money in foreign currency to engage in heckling during the session, particularly when the matter is raised.

The CUPP further alleged that the plot may also see Senators Hope Uzodimma emerging the Deputy Senate President and Godswill Akpabio as the Senate Leader.

In the House of Representatives, Hon Abdulmimin Jibril would be announced as the Deputy Speaker

"To ensure the plot goes successfully, the Federal Government has mapped out the sum of $70, 000 for each Senator and $40, 000 for each House member, for what it called welfare since majority of them will be compelled to be in town suddenly.

The money for the bribes has already been released to Senator Lawan and Gbajabiamila for onward distribution to their members as they return.

The money amounting to $15million ($8million for the House and $7 million for the Senate) was sourced from NNPC, CBN, NDDC, NPA, NIMASA, a commercial bank and a company the owner of whom is a member of the cabal," the CUPP further alleged.