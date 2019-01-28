26 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Biker Left Seriously Injured in Collision.

Middelburg — A 19-year-old man was left seriously injured on Saturday morning when he fell off his motorbike on Springbok Street in Middelburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h29 to find the man lying on the side of the road while his motorbike was found approximately 100 metres away in a nearby yard.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries. The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Middelburg Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

