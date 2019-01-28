South Africa: Vehicle Rollover Leaves One Dead.

Vaal Marina — A man, believed to be in his 50s, was killed on Saturday afternoon following a vehicle rollover on the R54 in Vaal Marina.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 15h21 to find a bakkie lying on its side some distance off the road. The body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found lying approximately 5 metres away from the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.