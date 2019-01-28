Kenya: Odinga is Fine, Spokesman Says After Photos of 'Fall' Emerge

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga is fine, his spokesman Dennis Onyango said on Sunday after images emerged of him being held by security officials in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In the pictures, Mr Odinga is helped to stand, seemingly after falling.

Following concern by the public, Mr Onyango issued a statement on Sunday evening, noting that the ODM leader was in good health.

"Hon Odinga is fine in Dar es Salaam. Images of security people holding him emerged from a step on the podium that was falling off and [had] nothing to do with his health," he said.

The ODM leader, also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, landed in that city on Sunday morning ahead of the third edition of the SportPesa Cup final between Kenyan sides Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari at the National Stadium.

Mr Odinga was one of the dignitaries who watched the match alongside Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kiberia and SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri.

Man of the match Harrison Mwendwa scored the only goal of the game for Sharks at the hour mark.

The victory earned the team a Sh3 million reward and the opportunity to face off with English Premier League (EPL) side Everton.