South Africa: Zuma Hits Back At Mbalula Over Official Appearance Tweet

Former President Jacob Zuma has hit back at former police minister Fikile Mbalula on Twitter, following the ANC election chief's public rebuking of the former president for possibly violating party policy by appearing on stage at an official government event.

Zuma said that questions about his appearance at the official event this weekend should not be asked on social media.

On Saturday, Zuma posted a picture of himself attending an official event - the annual commemoration of Kgosi Mampuru II in Limpopo, alongside other official dignitaries, ministers and guests.

Today we honoured Kgoši Mampuru II at the Try Again Sports Ground, Limpopo - Kgoši Mampuru II Annual Commemoration Day pic.twitter.com/CYMMhFdX9b-- Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 26, 2019

Zuma's appearance looked official given his proximity to other ministers at the event, including Correctional Services Minister, Advocate Michael Masutha. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been on a state visit to India. Mbalula publicly questioned whether Zuma's appearance at the event was appropriate, or whether it could be seen as a breach of ANC policy. Mbalula said that it was the kind of event that would ordinarily be attended by the sitting president, not the former one.

But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?-- Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019

But on Sunday, Zuma hit back, and said that such a conversation should not happen on social media, especially so close to an election. He said it was possible that the discussion could lead to Mbalula educating himself on ANC "or vice versa". Zuma said he was "keen" to explain things to Mbalula away from social media.

Comrade Mbalula, I am certain that you are not supposed to ask me such a question through twitter as you are inviting me to ask you questions on your question. This would lead to a conversation between you and I, either you educating me on ANC policy or vice versa. 1/3-- Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019

Eg, I can ask you what is the ANC policy on the question you are asking, I could also ask you if there is a policy on this matter? You in particular are aware that I have engaged you outside of the formal discussions of our own organisation to correct some misrepresentations. 2/3-- Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019

