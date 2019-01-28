Nigeria: Ekweremadu, Others, Drum Support for Ugwuanyi's Re-Election

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, an Nsukka-based support group for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu, yesterday launched its first chapter outside the shores of Nsukka, at Aninri Local Government Area, as jubilant people of the agrarian council, led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu reiterated their unflinching support for the governor's re-election in March.

Speaking, the founder of Project 2019 and Beyond for Gburugburu, Chief Patrick Omeje, jnr, who led hundreds of its members from Nsukka to grace the occasion, and the Director-General of the newly inaugurated chapter in Aninri LGA, Mrs. Amaka Alinta Oriaku, applauded Ugwuanyi's giant strides in the state and reassured the governor of their firm commitment to his re-election.

Other speakers, such as Senator Ekweremadu, who is the Enugu West Senatorial zone candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency and the PDP candidate for the seat, Toby Okechukwu, the chairman of the Council, Ezekiel Chukwu and the party candidate for Aninri constituency, Chinedu Otaka, among others, congratulated Ugwuanyi for his recent well-deserved awards by leading national dailies as their Governor of the Year for his accomplishments and uncommon leadership style. They told him not to bother coming to Aninri LGA to campaign as they would give him all their votes