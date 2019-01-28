Africa: SADC Experts Support East Africa On Load Control Law

Dar es Salaam — Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) experts have added weight to the government's argument in favour of the newly-adopted East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act, 2016, even as Tanzanian transporters continue to cry foul.

During a workshop Thursday, experts urged Tanzanian transporters to reconsider their position and back the law to avoid inconvenience.

Passed in 2017, the law aims to protect roads by curbing overloading, while at the same time seeking to address the scourge of accidents.

Vehicles with a gross weight of 3,500kg and over have to be weighed at every weighbridge they pass through. The weight in axle of super single tyres has been lowered to 8.5 tonnes, from 10 tonnes.

The law stipulates a $15,000 (Sh35 million) fine or three-year jail term or both, for contravening the weight rules.

Transporters have since condemned the law saying it would affect the competitiveness of Tanzania's ports against other Sadc member countries.

The government postponed the launch of new weighbridges that would have complied with EAC regulations due to incomplete installation of the facilities. The launch has been pushed back to March 1.

Mr Gerrit Fischer, team leader of a tripartite transport and transit facilitation programme, told The Citizen on the sidelines of a transporters' workshop on Thursday that the law would ultimately be implemented in 20 countries and thus transporters should not think of diverting their goods to other countries.

"Once we come up with installation of proper weighbridges to enforce the maximum tonnes of cargo in south, central and east corridors, no transporter will divert cargo to any country, and it will not make any change because the required specifications would be the similar," he said.

The workshop touched on Vehicle Load Management Agreement (VLMA), multilateral cross boarder and road transport agreement (MCBRTA) and related model laws and standard from across member states of the East African Community (EAC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and Sadc.

He explained that although the proposed standard maximum load for a vehicle to carry is 56 tonnes, Sadc allows a two per cent tolerance. "Therefore, the only thing Tanzanian transporters should complain about is zero tolerance because that's what the country can give to them," he said.

Transporters argue that the law would not only force them out of business, but also make the Dar es Salaam Port less attractive, especially for goods destined to Sadc member states.

"This is as good as telling countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Malawi not to use our port," Tanzania Association of Transporters vice-president Omar Kiponza told The Citizen recently.

The Vice chairman for Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa), Mr Elias Lukumay, said last week that Tanzania has every reason to prioritise Sadc because up to 70 per cent of goods passing through the port of Dar es Salaam are destined for the DRC, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.