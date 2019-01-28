South Africa: Rowing Coach Dies After Lightning Strike in Germiston

One man has died and a teenage boy was injured when they were struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. It is believed that the man was a rowing coach and the teenager was his student.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that the emergency service responded to a call at Germiston Lake just after 17:00. One person had moderate injuries and the other was resuscitated by an advanced life support paramedic.

"Sadly, despite best efforts to save the man's life, he was declared deceased on the scene," said Herbst.

Netwerk 24 reported that the two were sitting under a tree when lightning struck, during a thunderstorm. The 14-year-old boy is reportedly in a stable condition in hospital.

According to TimesLive , the two were from a school in Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter reportedly said the two were participating in a national rowing competition and were involved in a final pack-up when they were struck by lightning.

Gauteng: One dead, another injured in injuries sustained by a lightning strike while sitting under a tree on Park Hill Road Germiston. @FatalMoves @News24 @IOL @TheCitizen_News @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @ewnupdates @maroelamedia @eNCA @JacaNews @SundayTimesZA @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/u4EBTtehB4-- Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 27, 2019

Source: News24