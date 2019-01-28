Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Praises Wole Soyinka

Renowned Nigerian author and feminism advocate, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie has taken to her Instagram page to shower praises on legendary Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

In her post, Adichie expressed awe for and gratitude to Soyinka describing him as a "guiding light".

The "Americannah" author shared a photo of herself posing beside the literary giant and wrote,

You are, for me, a guiding light:

Your courage. The ease with which you inhabit your skin, speaking your mind, unburdened by apology.

Your kindness and humour.

Your utter coolness.

The urgent, terse poetry of The Man Died, the exuberance of Ake; your faith in possibility, in adventure, in progress.

Yes indeed, 'the mindless ones are neither the total sum nor the true face of humanity.'

Thank you, Prof.